Cowboys vs Commanders announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys take the field in Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season for a high-stakes NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders.
Both teams are coming off of losses and will be fighting to get back into the win column with second-place in the division on the line.
Dallas will be without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for the matchup after he suffered a mystery concussion in an "accident" at his home, while the Commanders will be down their two starting wide receivers, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
Let's see who will be joining the action.
Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 7 announcer pairing
The Cowboys' Week 7 meeting with the Commanders will serve as "America's Game of the Week" for NFL on FOX, which means the game will be called by FOX Sports' A-team in the booth.
Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play, while seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will serve as the lead game analyst.
Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 7 referee assignment
Alex Kemp's crew will call Sunday afternoon's game between the Cowboys and Commanders. Kemp was a side judge since joining the NFL in 2014, but was promoted to a head referee in 2018. He is the son of the late NFL side judge and referee, Stan Kemp.
In 2023, Kemp went viral after an exchange with then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was interrupting him over an intentional grounding call. Kemp quipped, "I'm talking to America here."
Through six games this season, home and away teams have split their games, 50-50.
