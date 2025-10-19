NFL coverage map for Dallas Cowboys-Commanders, Week 7 'America's Game of the Week'
The Dallas Cowboys aim to return to the win column on Sunday afternoon when the division rival Washington Commanders come to town with second place in the NFC East on the line in Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
It's a crucial game for both teams and could change the trajectory of their seasons as we near the end of its second month.
The betting line for the game has been fluctuating over the past week, with Dallas opening as home underdogs before some late-week injuries to the Commanders shifted the odds in the Cowboys' favor.
Of course, the last time Dallas was favored was just one week ago, and it ended with a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers thanks to a brutal defensive effort.
This week, the world will be watching with the Cowboys-Commanders game dubbed "America's Game of the Week" for NFL on FOX. Because it is the marquee matchup of FOX Sports' afternoon slate, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call.
A majority of the country will get to watch the game as it airs live, but some pockets will be relegated to the Green Bay Packers at the Arizona Cardinals game.
Will the Cowboys be on in your area? Let's take a look at the Week 7 coverage map for FOX's late games, via 506Sports.com.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, NFL Week 7 coverage map
RED: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
BLUE: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Unless you live in Arizona or NFC North territory, the Commanders at the Cowboys should be gracing your television. Of course, if the Cowboys are out of market and you want to catch the action, NFL Sunday Ticket is available through YouTube TV.
Because we are nearing the midseason mark, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for a fraction of the original $276.
