Cowboys call up practice squad reinforcements at RB for Week 7 vs Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will be back at home this weekend as they host the Washington Commanders in Week 7. They're hopeful they can get the bad taste out of their mouths from their frustrating loss in Week 6 to the Carolina Panthers.
During that defeat, the Cowboys were dominated on the ground on both sides of the ball. Rico Dowdle led Carolina with 183 yards rushing, with Carolina picking up 216 rushing yards as a team.
Dallas, meanwhile, had just 31 yards with Javonte Williams picking up 29 on 13 attempts. His backup, Jaydon Blue, didn't help much with zero yards on three attempts.
This week, they plan on having more options as the Cowboys announced they have elevated Malik Davis from the practice squad for Week 7.
Davis was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and had 161 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. He appeared in just three games in his second season but spent all of 2024 on the practice squad.
He was initially left off the roster in 2025, but was signed the day before their preseason debut. He then put up some impressive numbers with 63 yards on seven attempts.
Malik Davis elevation bad news for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue
Davis was released during final cuts but retained via the practice squad. He hasn't been activated this season and the Cowboys have yet to go into a game with three halfbacks.
Instead, they have gone with two halfbacks and one fullback. That meant rookie Jaydon Blue was inactive for the first four games, only making it to the active roster when Miles Sanders was injured. Blue hasn't been able to get rolling, gaining seven yards on seven attempts.
Elevating Davis could be a sign that the front office doesn't believe Blue is going to turn things around this weekend. Hopefully, this will be the push he needs to make that happen.
