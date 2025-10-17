Cowboys' wounded secondary catches much-needed break with Commanders WR setback
The Dallas Cowboys are entering Week 7 of the NFL season in a familiar situation. When the team takes the field, it will be with a reshuffled secondary amid a flurry of injuries.
On Friday, the team was left stunned by the news that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs had suddenly been ruled out for Sunday's NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders after suffering a concussion in an accident at his home.
With Diggs' concussion, the team is left short-handed at defensive back and will need to rely on some less experienced players.
MORE: 3 free agents Cowboys could sign if Trevon Diggs misses extensive time
There was some news on the injury front from the Commanders as well, however, and the Cowboys may have caught a lucky break. Washington ruled out star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, marking the fourth game he will miss because of his quad injury.
Earlier in the week, the Commanders also ruled out former Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown and placed him on injured reserve.
To make matters worse for Washington, the team's No. 2 wide receiver Deebo Samuel has not practiced this week because of a hip injury, meaning the Commanders could be without their top two receivers against Dallas.
MORE: NFL insider shuts down Trevon Diggs speculation amid concussion confusion
So, a wounded Cowboys secondary catches a break with the injuries to Washington. It's no secret that the Dallas defense has been dreadful through the first six weeks of the season, but these unfortunate circumstances make the unit much less of a liability on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
