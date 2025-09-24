Cowboys Country

Cowboys continue reign as America's Team despite embarrassing blowout loss

Even in defeat, the Dallas Cowboys continue to prove they are America's Team with their monster ratings in Week 3.

It causes other fanbases to roll their eyes, but it can't be denied: The Dallas Cowboys are the most popular NFL franchise.

Long known as America's Team, when the Cowboys are playing, the people are watching. Even if the team isn't looking its best.

The Cowboys dropped an ugly 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 this past Sunday. However, Fox Sports has reported that the game was a smash hit with the viewers.

According to Fox Sports, the game drew 25.5 million viewers. That number makes the game between the Cowboys and Bear the most-watched game of the week, and helped the network earn the number one show on television.

The numbers don't lie; the Cowboys move the needle. The Cowboys getting the Fox primetime game even annoyed some fans from the Philadelphia Eagles, who felt their team should get the nod due to their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Sure, the matchup between the Eagles and Rams became a memorable one. But nobody is getting the numbers the Cowboys get for games.

This Sunday will be the same story. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see NBC gloating about having the highest numbers all season after the Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers.

