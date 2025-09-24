Cowboys Country

Cowboys' defense already has positive change under Brian Schottenheimer's discipline

The Dallas Cowboys' defense already looks like a completely different unit under head coach Brian Schottenheimer in one statistic.

The time for the Dallas Cowboys to sulk in their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears is over. The team has bigger fish to fry this weekend.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys will need to be on their A game when they welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium.

We all know why this game is of much importance, but if you need the reminder, Micah Parsons is coming home for the first time since the shocking trade.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys working on defensive scheme, personnel changes

There's no doubt that everyone involved with the Cowboys franchise wants to win this game. Especially a defensive unit that has been heavily scrutinized since the Parsons trade.

However, the defense has had some positives throughout the first three weeks of the season. According to Kyle Youmans of the official Cowboys website, the unit has only committed three penalties this season.

"After being a top five most penalized team in the NFL in both 2023 and 2024, the Dallas Cowboys currently rank 16th in the NFL with just 20 penalties through the first three weeks. Additionally, the Cowboys defense has committed only three total penalties this season, the second fewest in the NFL. Only the Bills defense (two), have committed fewer this season," wrote Youmans.

MORE: 3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4

Only committing three penalties in three games in this era of just touching an offensive player usually resulting in a flag is quite impressive. The Cowboys need to keep that discipline for Sunday night.

