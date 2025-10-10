Cowboys Country

Cowboys fan favorite Cooper Beebe injury rehab takes positive step forward

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line continues its struggle to return to full strength, but Cooper Beebe showed some positive signs in his injury rehab on Friday.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been battling the past few weeks of the NFL season with the offensive line reshuffling, and far from full strength. Last week, the team took the field without four of its five starters.

This week, there is some positive news, with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton returning to action, while Tyler Booker remains out, and Tyler Smith is listed as questionable.

On injured reserve, the team is waiting for starting center Cooper Beebe to return.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers

During Friday's practice session, there was some positive news on the Beebe front, with the fan favorite returning to the practice field to participate with the team's rehab group.

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Beebe hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

MORE: Matt Eberflus finally shifts towards Cowboys' defensive strength after early struggles

However, he was without a boot and on the field Friday.

The offensive line has been surprisingly strong despite the flurry of injuries, but having the anchor of Beebe back in the center would go along way in allowing the unit to continue to improve.

While this week won't be happening for Beebe, it will be interesting to see if Beebe will be able to return by the end of the month.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers

Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News