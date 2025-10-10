Cowboys fan favorite Cooper Beebe injury rehab takes positive step forward
The Dallas Cowboys have been battling the past few weeks of the NFL season with the offensive line reshuffling, and far from full strength. Last week, the team took the field without four of its five starters.
This week, there is some positive news, with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton returning to action, while Tyler Booker remains out, and Tyler Smith is listed as questionable.
On injured reserve, the team is waiting for starting center Cooper Beebe to return.
During Friday's practice session, there was some positive news on the Beebe front, with the fan favorite returning to the practice field to participate with the team's rehab group.
Beebe hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
However, he was without a boot and on the field Friday.
The offensive line has been surprisingly strong despite the flurry of injuries, but having the anchor of Beebe back in the center would go along way in allowing the unit to continue to improve.
While this week won't be happening for Beebe, it will be interesting to see if Beebe will be able to return by the end of the month.
