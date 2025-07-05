Dallas Cowboys cornerback room has more questions than answers
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season with plenty of question marks on the roster as the team looks to get back to full strength after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
One of the biggest issues on the team is the health of the secondary, with players like Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel working their way back from season-ending knee injuries a year ago.
Ahead of the start of training camp, the staff at DallasCowboys.com took a look at some of the most pressing needs, with cornerback being a hot topic of discussion.
Nick Eatman focused on the secondary and outlined some of the biggest concerns.
"I think there are a few options for this question, but based off the injury situation and the unknown with some other players, I would see the most pressing need is to figure out cornerback," he writes. "Now, if it all goes right, this position will be just fine and then the answer would likely be defensive tackle. But for some reason, I think Eberflus and his staff will patch it up just fine in the middle of the line.
"It's cornerback where I just don't know what to expect right now. There are so many question marks. Will Trevon Diggs make it back and if so, when? What about the status of Shavon Revel? Can he be back to start the season or will he miss a few games on PUP? And then there's Kaiir Elam and DaRon Bland. Both of them need to be at their best to at least solidify the position. And then there's a question about the slot corner and who fills in there. I think the Cowboys have the pieces to make it work, but they have to get it done. And because of the uncertainty, that looks like a pressing need to me."
Once the secondary is at full strength, there is no denying the talent and ability of the players.
Revel was one of the top prospects at the position and has the potential to develop into a star, while Bland and Diggs are former All-Pros. Add in Elam, who has been impressing throughout OTAs and minicamp, and Dallas could field one of the top units in the league.
Let's just see if Eberflus can bring everything together.
