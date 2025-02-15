Cowboys named potential fit for double-digit 'sack artist' in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys took several hits along the defensive line during the 2024 NFL season, with Sam Williams suffering a season-ending injury in training camp, DeMarcus Lawrence missing most of the season with a foot injury, and Micah Parsons missing games with a high-ankle sprain.
The flurry of injuries proved the Cowboys need to add depth to its pass rush, and with Lawrence potentially leaving the team during free agency, it becomes a more pressing need.
Luckily for the 'Boys, there will be a handful of options who can immediately contribute to the pass rushing rotation.
MORE: Key Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive star predicted to spurn team for rival
One of those players is a familiar face who played with the team in 2022 and 2023, Washington Commanders defensive end Dante Fowler.
Fowler is coming off of a double-digit sack season and has been named as a "potential fit" to return to Big D.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report writes, "A return to Dallas, where Fowler played in 2022 and 2023, would make plenty of sense. The Cowboys may part with DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and are projected to be $5.7 million over the salary cap."
MORE: Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Dallas can free up nearly $100 million in salary cap by restructuring the deals of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, while extending Micah Parsons.
If Dallas takes that approach, adding Fowler could end up being a no-brainer.
We will have to wait and see whether Jerry Jones actually decides to sign quality free agents this offseason, but if he does, Fowler is certainly an intriguing option.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 running backs Cowboys should monitor at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
3 pass rushers Cowboys should consider at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?