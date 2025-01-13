Cowboys could find Mike McCarthy replacement with a familiar face
The Dallas Cowboys have officially decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy, who has arguably been the team's best head coach in the last two decades.
Dallas faces the challenge of finding a new leader to guide the franchise to glory. Given McCarthy’s track record, there’s hope that the Cowboys already have a few viable candidates in mind
One name that stands out is Kellen Moore, a former Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator. Moore has familiarity with the organization, which could make him an ideal candidate.
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
Over the last two seasons, Moore has had stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
His time with the Chargers was brief, lasting only the 2023 season, but in 2024, he joined the Eagles, where he helped orchestrate the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack. His impact was evident as Philadelphia secured a playoff win against the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Cowboys missed out on Hall of Fame coach by Jerry Jones dragging his feet
Moore had several seasons in Dallas where the Cowboys boasted one of the league’s top offenses in terms of points per game, and his close relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott would make for a smooth transition.
Given his success with the Eagles’ offense and his proven track record in Dallas, Moore could be an excellent candidate to lead the Cowboys into their next chapter.
The Cowboys certainly dropped the ball with their decision regarding Mike McCarthy. Not only have they parted ways with McCarthy at a crucial time, but they've also missed the window to interview Kellen Moore this past week.
Now, Dallas will have to wait for the opportunity to speak with Moore, potentially complicating their coaching search.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc