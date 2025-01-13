Cowboys Country

Cowboys could find Mike McCarthy replacement with a familiar face

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback should be considered a real candidate for the team to pursue at head coach.

The Dallas Cowboys have officially decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy, who has arguably been the team's best head coach in the last two decades.

Dallas faces the challenge of finding a new leader to guide the franchise to glory. Given McCarthy’s track record, there’s hope that the Cowboys already have a few viable candidates in mind

One name that stands out is Kellen Moore, a former Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator. Moore has familiarity with the organization, which could make him an ideal candidate.

MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach

Over the last two seasons, Moore has had stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens
His time with the Chargers was brief, lasting only the 2023 season, but in 2024, he joined the Eagles, where he helped orchestrate the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack. His impact was evident as Philadelphia secured a playoff win against the Green Bay Packers.

MORE: Cowboys missed out on Hall of Fame coach by Jerry Jones dragging his feet

Moore had several seasons in Dallas where the Cowboys boasted one of the league’s top offenses in terms of points per game, and his close relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott would make for a smooth transition.

Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks to quarterback Dak Prescott during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given his success with the Eagles’ offense and his proven track record in Dallas, Moore could be an excellent candidate to lead the Cowboys into their next chapter.

The Cowboys certainly dropped the ball with their decision regarding Mike McCarthy. Not only have they parted ways with McCarthy at a crucial time, but they've also missed the window to interview Kellen Moore this past week.

Now, Dallas will have to wait for the opportunity to speak with Moore, potentially complicating their coaching search.

