Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys could have one major advantage against the Ravens

As the Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track against the Baltimore Ravens, there is one weakness America's Team could exploit.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Dallas has plenty of questions to answer after the team's embarrassing performance a week ago, but there's one area they may be able to exploit in a big way.

It is no secret that the Cowboys defense failed to show up against the New Orleans Saints, however, Micah Parsons and company have a huge opportunity at hand.

Dallas has one of the best defensive end duos in the NFL, and while they only recorded one sack in Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens present a great opportunity.

MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy and players ready to rally back in Week 3

Baltimore's offensive line has been heavily scrutinized over two weeks, and head coach John Harbaugh suggested the team could be making changes when they make the trip to AT&T Stadium in search of their first win of the season.

"We are a work in progress. It’s still competition, [and] it’s still up in the air for certain spots," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens' official website. "You probably will see some different guys in spots, so that’s just part of it."

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) hits Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If the Ravens make some changes along the line, it will impact the chemistry and cohesiveness of the unit.

Last week, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby recorded two sacks and four tackles for a loss, including a criticial sack in the fourth quarter against right guard Daniel Faalele which thwarted the Ravens' attempt at a comeback on the final drive.

As long as the Cowboys' defense shows up, Micah Parsons will have plenty of opportunities to wreak havoc against Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens

Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back

3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens

6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News