Dallas Cowboys could have one major advantage against the Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Dallas has plenty of questions to answer after the team's embarrassing performance a week ago, but there's one area they may be able to exploit in a big way.
It is no secret that the Cowboys defense failed to show up against the New Orleans Saints, however, Micah Parsons and company have a huge opportunity at hand.
Dallas has one of the best defensive end duos in the NFL, and while they only recorded one sack in Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens present a great opportunity.
MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy and players ready to rally back in Week 3
Baltimore's offensive line has been heavily scrutinized over two weeks, and head coach John Harbaugh suggested the team could be making changes when they make the trip to AT&T Stadium in search of their first win of the season.
"We are a work in progress. It’s still competition, [and] it’s still up in the air for certain spots," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens' official website. "You probably will see some different guys in spots, so that’s just part of it."
If the Ravens make some changes along the line, it will impact the chemistry and cohesiveness of the unit.
Last week, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby recorded two sacks and four tackles for a loss, including a criticial sack in the fourth quarter against right guard Daniel Faalele which thwarted the Ravens' attempt at a comeback on the final drive.
As long as the Cowboys' defense shows up, Micah Parsons will have plenty of opportunities to wreak havoc against Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon.
