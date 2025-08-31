Cowboys Country

DaRon Bland 'dumbfounded' by Cowboys' blockbuster contract extension

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland is a lot richer after signing a blockbuster contract extension with the team ahead of Week 1 of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a major announcement before returning to the practice field on Sunday afternoon ahead of the team's 2025 NFL opener in just four days.

Minutes before head coach Brian Schottenheimer stepped to the podium to speak with the media, it was reported that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland inked a blockbuster contract extension that will keep him under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.

Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.

The money saved by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers was immediately put to good use, but Bland admits he was "dumbfounded" by the amount of money he received.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I was kinda surprised. I was a little bit dumbfounded. I can’t believe I’m going to be making that much doing what I do," Bland told reporters after practice.

"I thank God, because not many fifth-rounders get the opportunities that I had and be in this league and be able to do what I do."

That massive payday is well deserved.

While Bland started last season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury at the end of the preseason, he is one of the top cornerbacks in the league when health. His versatility is also valuable for the Cowboys secondary, so there was never a second thought about whether Bland would get his money.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates his score in the end zone against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates his score in the end zone against the Carolina Panthers / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, he and the Cowboys turn their attention to Philly and are counting down the days to the September 4 kickoff on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

