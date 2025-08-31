DaRon Bland 'dumbfounded' by Cowboys' blockbuster contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys made a major announcement before returning to the practice field on Sunday afternoon ahead of the team's 2025 NFL opener in just four days.
Minutes before head coach Brian Schottenheimer stepped to the podium to speak with the media, it was reported that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland inked a blockbuster contract extension that will keep him under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.
Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.
MORE: Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players
The money saved by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers was immediately put to good use, but Bland admits he was "dumbfounded" by the amount of money he received.
"I was kinda surprised. I was a little bit dumbfounded. I can’t believe I’m going to be making that much doing what I do," Bland told reporters after practice.
"I thank God, because not many fifth-rounders get the opportunities that I had and be in this league and be able to do what I do."
WATCH: Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
That massive payday is well deserved.
While Bland started last season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury at the end of the preseason, he is one of the top cornerbacks in the league when health. His versatility is also valuable for the Cowboys secondary, so there was never a second thought about whether Bland would get his money.
Now, he and the Cowboys turn their attention to Philly and are counting down the days to the September 4 kickoff on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
