Cowboys' defensive success relies heavily on health at one position

The Dallas Cowboys could be very special on the defensive side of the ball. That's if they can stay healthy at one position.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
It was the top story all last season for the Dallas Cowboys; injuries played a major role in how the season unraveled, as the team finished 7-10.

A team with this much talent shouldn't be on the outside looking in during the postseason race.

However, when you don't have players like Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, or Trevon Diggs for a large portion of the season, it is easy to see how things could go wrong.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently wrote about best case scenarios for every team this upcoming season. For the Cowboys, Ballentine believes the team could have one of the best defensive units in the league, if they stay healthy at cornerback.

DaRon Blan
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland defends a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys had a deeply flawed defensive unit last season. It finished 31st in scoring and 28th in total yards allowed. The run defense was especially atrocious, giving up 4.8 yards per carry," he wrote. "But Dallas has a much higher ceiling than most teams that bad for two reasons: It could still get after the quarterback (thanks, Micah Parsons) and many of its woes were due to injuries.

"DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs missed 16 games between them, while several other role players were in and out of the lineup. Despite the injury issues, the Cowboys were still third in sacks and ninth in third-down defense. They can build off that if Bland and Diggs return healthy," wrote Ballentine.

Injuries summed up last season; however, potential should be the term to describe this team this offseason.

Diggs and Shavon Revel are recovering from season-ending injuries, so it remains to be seen when they will be able to suit up in 2025. Revel is expected sooner than Diggs, so let's hope he's ready to go from Day 1 so the secondary get off to a hot start.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and cornerback Trevon Diggs on the sideline against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and cornerback Trevon Diggs on the sideline against the Washington Commanders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

