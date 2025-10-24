Cowboys-Broncos result could foreshadow Super Bowl greatness for Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys make the trip to Mile High this weekend for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in Week 8. It's a crucial game for the Cowboys, which could dictate how the remainder of the team's 2025-26 NFL campaign goes.
Dallas has momentum on its side following a dominant win over the division rival Washington Commanders last weekend, and the hope is to keep that rolling to close out the second month of the season.
If Dallas can do that, the team will be in prime position to become major players at the trade deadline.
MORE: Kay Adams reveals how Dallas Cowboys can make run to NFL postseason
But first, the Cowboys will have to exercise recent demons the team has faced when taking on Denver in recent years. The Cowboys have not beaten the Broncos since the 1995 season, and have not won in Denver since 1992.
History is not on their side, but if it goes well for the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, there could be something much bigger at play: the Super Bowl.
Dallas has lost seven straight to the Broncos, including several games in embarrassing fashion, but if history repeats itself, a win could mean a trip to the Super Bowl.
Better yet, a win could mean the Cowboys hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, if history repeats itself.
MORE: The Dallas Cowboys might be closer to Super Bowl contention than we think
Super Bowl aura
During the 1992 season, the Cowboys faced the Denver Broncos at Mile High in Week 14. Dallas scored a 31-27 victory to advance to 11-2 on the season.
Eventually, Dallas punched its ticket to Super Bowl XXVII, where it steamrolled the Buffalo Bills, 52-17. It was the Cowboys' third Super Bowl in team history, and their first in 15 years.
Perhaps a win in Mile High on Sunday could bring more magic to snap a Super Bowl streak.
The last time the Cowboys beat the Broncos was in the 1995 season. Dallas scored a 31-21 win in Week 2, advancing to 2-0. The Cowboys advanced to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, and earned a 27-17 victory. It was Dallas' fifth Super Bowl win and the third for the 1990s dynasty.
It was also the last time the Cowboys reached the Super Bowl, so let's hope the Cowboys can snap its losing streak to the Broncos and find a way back to the promised land.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie