Cowboys elevate WR from practice squad amid CeeDee Lamb absence
The Dallas Cowboys will enter Week 4 of the NFL season without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, so it was time to call on some reinforcements.
While many fans were calling for undrafted free agent standout Traeshon Holden to get the call to the active roster, the team has decided to go in another direction.
On Saturday, the team elevated another undrafted free agent, Jalen Cropper, from the practice squad.
Cropper has been with the team since 2023.
Cropper has been a mainstay on the practice squad roster since joining the team in 2023. He has been among the final cuts each year, but quickly re-signed with the team.
Throughout his pro career, Cropper has appeared in only one game, playing 12 snaps in a 34-6 loss against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
It's unlikely that Cropper will get much action on Sunday night, with George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin expected to get a majority of the snaps, so we'll have to see whether he sees the field.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Hopefully the offense will be able to find it's groove.
