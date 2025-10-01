Cowboys encouraged to cut losses, trade away first-round pick
During the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were looking for help on their defensive line. That led to the selection of Mazi Smith at No. 26 overall.
The Michigan product was supposed to fill their 1-tech role, which had been a perpetual problem, but through three seasons, he has yet to find his footing.
This year has been especially tough for Smith, who was inactive for the first two games of the season. He’s been able to play during the last two games, but his snaps were incredibly limited.
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox says the Cowboys should be willing to trade Smith, just to get something in return.
“He did play 15 defensive snaps after playing 18 in Week 3, but he was a healthy scratch in each of the Cowboys' first two games. It's clear that he simply doesn't have much long-term value in Dallas, especially for a new regime,” Knox wrote.
“While the Cowboys wouldn't get much in return for Smith, they could get something. The Michigan product is a 6'3, 337-pound 24-year-old who could interest teams seeking a developmental interior defender.”
Knox believes the Cowboys could get a sixth-round pick in return, which would be a tough pill to swallow due to his draft status. That said, it might be best for all parties to get a fresh start at this point.
