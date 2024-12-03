Cowboys get encouraging injury updates on Jake Ferguson, Trevon Diggs
Injuries have been a problem for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the season but they're slowly getting healthier. While they won't have Dak Prescott back this year, they've seen Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland return to full health.
The defense took a step forward with those two at 100 percent, and the offense benefited from the return of Brandin Cooks in Week 13.
Now, both sides of the ball might get another boost against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said they're hopeful the 10 days between games will lead to tight end Jake Ferguson returning after he missed the past two games with a concussion. He added that cornerback Trevon Diggs is progressing as he battles a groin injury.
Diggs hasn't played since Week 11, when the Cowboys lost to the Houston Texans 34-10. When he finally steps on the field, it will be the first time Dallas has had him and Bland together this season.
Make no msitake, getting Ferguson back will be a huge boost for the offense, but there's been a silver-lining with Ferguson sidelined. 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker has improved drastically, shedding his bust label in the process.
The same could be said for Josh Butler, who was a breakout star in place of Diggs in Week 12. Unfortunately, Butler suffered a torn ACL in the win over the Giants, prematurely ending his season.
