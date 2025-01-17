Cowboys expected to interview 2 top NFC assistants in HC search
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search is about to pick up steam with three candidates set to visit over the weekend.
Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier are all going to speak with Jerry Jones about the opening left by Mike McCarthy's departure. While Moore is considered an early favorite, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News expects two of the hottest names on the market to enter the race.
MORE: Cowboys legend Troy Aikman bashes team culture, coaching job appeal
Watkins believes Jones will meet with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Both men are expected to land a head coaching job this offseason after having success with the Detroit Lions.
Johnson has been targeted in several interviews already with the Las Vegas Raiders standing out as favorites to land him. Dallas should still make their pitch after he transformed their offense.
Among his greatest accomplishments is the way Johnson helped Jared Goff resurrect his career. The former Rams quarterback threw for 4,629 passing yards, with 37 touchdowns, and had the league's fourth-highest quarterback rating of 68.5.
MORE: Coach Prime, Colorado at odds over 'additional money' amid NFL interest?
Adding Johnson would do wonders for Dak Prescott, who is coming off a subpar campaign that ended with a hamstring injury.
Aaron Glenn also proved his worth while working under Dan Campbell. He's been praised as a strong leader with Bryan Broaddus saying he has a "good shot" of convincing Jerry Jones to hire him.
Detroit's defense was 20th in the NFL in yards surrendered but finished seventh in scoring. They were fifth in run defense, which is how they've shut down opponents once they get near the end zone — something Dallas has struggled with in recent years.
One final note from Watkins is that this search could take until mid-February. While that feels like a long process, it's important the Cowboys get this right.
