Dallas Cowboys should reach out to top coaching candidate in playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are actively searching for a new head coach, marking the 10th time in franchise history that they seek a leader to guide the team.
Dallas reportedly plans to interview its first two sets of coaches, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Minnesota Vikings head coach and current Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.
As the Cowboys search for a replacement for Mike McCarthy, NFL Insider James Palmer suggests that Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, consider the opportunity to become the head coach of the Cowboys if Dallas shows interest.
"If I am Ben Johnson, I do want to evaluate this position certainly," Palmer said. "You are now with Mike Vrabel off the market the clear-cut number one favorite in this head coaching cycle. If Ben Johnson takes an interview, he is interested."
Johnson's offense, finished the 2024 season ranked second in total yards (409.5), first in touchdowns (70) — the only team to achieve that mark — second in passing yards (263.2), sixth in rushing yards (146.4), and first in scoring (33.2 points per game).
The Cowboys are familiar with the offensive strategies of the 38-year-old coach. In Week Six, they faced a crushing defeat against the Lions, losing 47-9. In that game, Johnson's offense totaled 492 total yards, including 184 rushing yards, achieved 27 first downs, and averaged 7.5 yards per play.
Under Johnson's direction, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has seen a resurgence in his career and is arguably playing the best football of his nine-year career.
Goff finished the regular season with 4,629 passing yards, the second highest total, 37 touchdowns, the fourth highest, and a quarterback rating of 68.5, the sixth highest in the league, and was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl.
Pairing an offensive mind like the young coach with the veteran experience of quarterback Dak Prescott could potentially help elevate the Cowboys' signal caller back to his 2023 form when he finished second in MVP voting.
