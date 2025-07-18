Cowboys' fan favorite becoming an unfortunately popular cut candidate
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound from a very disappointing 7-10 season, and while a new coaching staff could help, it also stands to reason that some of their roster has gotten stale.
The Cowboys noticed a considerable dropoff in certain veterans last year, and defensively, one of the biggest offenders was safety Donovan Wilson, who now has youngster Juanyeh Thomas firmly on his heels with training camp looming.
Wilson could be in some danger this summer, and Shane Taylor of Inside the Star has named Wilson a surprising cut candidate before the 2025 NFL campaign.
"I mean, we have to possibly think about this, right?" Taylor wrote. "Wilson, a former 6th round pick turned reliable starter, became a fan favorite for his hard-hitting, downhill style. But his production noticeably slipped in 2024 after DC Dan Quinn departed for the Washington Commanders.
"Under new DC Mike Zimmer, Wilson struggled to find the same rhythm, and his once-dominant presence in run support and as a box safety diminished."
Wilson played in every game last season, registering 82 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, a couple of forced fumbles and five passes defended. While those numbers may look alright, he also posted a 56.6 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus, and his 62.2 overall grade was pedestrian, at best.
Dallas is a big fan of Thomas, and it is certainly within reason that the 25-year-old could supplant Wilson as the starter in camp and preseason. Wilson is entering the final year of his contract, and the Cowboys would be able to save $7 million by cutting him.
Considering how far Dallas' defense plummeted last season, you could understand why the Cowboys might be willing to make such a move.
