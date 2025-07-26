Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans waiting hours in line for first weekend training camp practice

Video shows Dallas Cowboys fans waiting hours in line for the first weekend training camp practice of the Brian Schottenheimer era.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders greet fans and sign autographs in Oxnard to celebrate the team's return to training camp.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders greet fans and sign autographs in Oxnard to celebrate the team's return to training camp. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
The weekend is finally here, and Dallas Cowboys fans are lining up for the first weekend practice session of the Brian Schottenheimer era.

Online video shows a long line of vehicles waiting to get into River Ridge Playing Fields, hours before the practice is even scheduled to begin. There were questions about fan enthusiasm earlier in camp, but low attendance is expected for mid-afternoon practices during the work week.

The first Saturday of camp, however, is another story.

MORE: Cowboys UDFA making name for himself in training camp with insane highlights

Cowboys fans were lining up in droves before gates opened for Saturday's session which includes the annual Opening Day Ceremony. ESPN's Todd Archer showed the long line of vehicles waiting at the gate.

The first Saturday of camp is always the busiest, so it's great to see Cowboys Nation turning out to officially welcome Coach Schotty and the new coaching staff.

MORE: Cowboys training camp standout praises DC Matt Eberflus 'relentless' style

While Saturday is a special day for the fans, Sunday also brings some excitement with the first padded practice of camp. Let's see if the high turnout continues throughout the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

