Cowboys fantasy football players to buy low after Week 2 disaster
Week 2 was an awful one for the Dallas Cowboys. It was clear from the moment their game against the New Orleans Saints began that they weren't going to come out with a win.
Once again, the outside zone gave them fits as they lost 44-19. As is often the case in the NFL, fans will overreact to the loss and assume the season is about to go up in flames for the Cowboys.
This isn't exactly true, but fantasy players can use the emotion from the loss to their advantage and buy low on these five Cowboys.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 2 loss
Rico Dowdle, RB
Someone has to eventually be the lead back and it felt as though Mike McCarthy wanted that to be Rico Dowdle. On Sunday, he got the start over Ezekiel Elliott and finished with 30 yards on seven rushing attempts and added 29 on four receptions.
MORE: Cowboys could have genius plan for stopping Lamar Jackson
That's not elite production, but it was more than four yards per rushing attempt and 5.36 yards per touch. It was also fewer touches than we could have expected had the game not gotten away from them.
Dowdle could be a free-agent addition in most leagues, but in those where he's on a roster, he might be had for cheap. Teams needing running back help could roll the dice on his potential.
Brandin Cooks, WR
Brandin Cooks had the team's first touchdown of the season, finishing with 40 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in Week 1. Against the Saints, he was a non-factor with just 19 yards on two receptions.
That's sure to lead to some fantasy owners giving up on the WR2, which means he could be added for a bargain. Cooks isn't exactly a consistent threat, but he had 657 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. He's someone who can be thrown into the flex spot in a pinch and has the potential for a big game.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
With Jake Ferguson out, the Cowboys had more targets to divvy up, and Jalen Tolbert took advantage. He had a career-high in receptions (6) and yardage (82) and even made a heads-up play when he recovered a Dak Prescott fumble.
Tolbert's breakout game was largely overlooked due to the lopsided loss, which could mean he's still someone to add in a bargain. It could be a gamble, but if he continues to see more targets, he could be a steal.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
While Dallas seems ready to give Rico Dowdle more touches than Ezekiel Elliott, there's still going to be a role for the veteran running back — and that role could pay off in fantasy.
Zeke had 10 rushes for 40 yards and two receptions for nine more yards in Week 1, but he made his real impact in the red zone when he ran in a touchdown from three yards out. Punching the ball into the end zone was a problem for them in 2023, and Elliott's talent as a goal-line back is a welcome addition.
Even if he's not the primary ball carrier, he's someone who can put up a touchdown — or two — on any given week. And after going for just 16 yards on Sunday, he could be added for practically nothing.
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Losing is bad enough on its own, but it looks even worse for the Cowboys after Micah Parsons openly questioned the effort of their defense. Sure, everyone who watched the game was questioning the effort, but Parsons' comments might draw some unwanted attention.
It's also another reason fantasy owners might be ready to give up on this defense/special teams.
If that's the case, this is a great "buy low" option. As bad as they were on Sunday, the Cowboys' defense has constantly struggled against the wide zone run scheme — see the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers for examples. Against any other offense, they're capable of putting up monster sack numbers while also picking off several passes.
If that wasn't enough, remember they have KaVontae Turpin as their return man. He already has one touchdown and is a threat every time he touches the ball.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week