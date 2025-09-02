Dallas Cowboys finally get some excellent injury news ahead of Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys know it's going to be a fight on Thursday night as they start the 2025 season with a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas would love to hand their NFC East rivals a loss to start the season, especially since it would pour cold water on Philly who will be celebrating last season's Super Bowl win during the game.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
Their chances of pulling off that upset might have improved with the latest news from head coach Brian Schottenheimer. On Tuesday, the first-year head coach said starting cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyler Guyton were full participants in practice the day before. Schottenheimer added that both players are "trending in the right way" with their first game approaching.
Guyton suffered a knee injury during camp, which was initially feared to be serious. Those initial fears subsided when it was revealed he suffered no ligament damage.
Diggs is coming off knee surgery for the second year in a row. He missed 15 games in 2023 due to a torn ACL and six games last season following a separate injury.
Getting both players back for the opener would be a huge boost for a team that could silence critics with a win this week.
