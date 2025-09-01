Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys All-Pro CB gives timeline for return

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs shared an injury update following Sunday's practice as he continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury in 2024.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from kicking off the 2025-26 NFL regular season by hitting the road for a trip to Lincoln Financial Field and a showdown with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the big game, the cowboys returned to practice on Sunday afternoon to begin their final preparations for Thursday night's NFC East clash.

While there was a lot of attention given to star cornerback DaRon Bland, who inked a massive contract extension before the start of practice, there was also a lot of interest in fellow All-Pro defensive back Trevon Diggs.

Diggs is beginning the season on the 53-man roster after rehabbing from a second straight season-ending knee surgery in December 2024. Diggs spoke to the media to provide a timeline for his return, with his Week 1 status still up in the air.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Diggs will not commit to a Week One outing, he did say that he will be back by the end of September.

"No later than Week 4," Diggs said, via Calvin Watkings of the Dallas Morning News.

If the timeline is correct, Diggs plans to be on the field when his best friend Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, Dallas will hope Diggs is back sooner rather than later, and a Week One appearance would really kick off the season on a high note, so keep your fingers crossed.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs smiles while talking with linebacker Micah Parsons on the sideline
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs smiles while talking with linebacker Micah Parsons on the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
