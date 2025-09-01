Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys All-Pro CB gives timeline for return
The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from kicking off the 2025-26 NFL regular season by hitting the road for a trip to Lincoln Financial Field and a showdown with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Ahead of the big game, the cowboys returned to practice on Sunday afternoon to begin their final preparations for Thursday night's NFC East clash.
While there was a lot of attention given to star cornerback DaRon Bland, who inked a massive contract extension before the start of practice, there was also a lot of interest in fellow All-Pro defensive back Trevon Diggs.
MORE: Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
Diggs is beginning the season on the 53-man roster after rehabbing from a second straight season-ending knee surgery in December 2024. Diggs spoke to the media to provide a timeline for his return, with his Week 1 status still up in the air.
While Diggs will not commit to a Week One outing, he did say that he will be back by the end of September.
"No later than Week 4," Diggs said, via Calvin Watkings of the Dallas Morning News.
MORE: DaRon Bland 'dumbfounded' by Cowboys' blockbuster contract extension
If the timeline is correct, Diggs plans to be on the field when his best friend Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Of course, Dallas will hope Diggs is back sooner rather than later, and a Week One appearance would really kick off the season on a high note, so keep your fingers crossed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc