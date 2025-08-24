Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for Cowboys entering Week 1
Tyler Guyton had an up-and-down rookie campaign for the Dallas Cowboys, but was on the right path early during training camp this season. He then, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury that forced him to the sideline.
Initially, there were fears he could be done for the year, but Guyton received good news when it was revealed he suffered a bone fracture. That meant he would still miss significant time, but would at least be able to play early in the season.
With their Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles approaching, there's renewed hope that Guyton could be on the field for Dallas.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the status of their starting left tackle and said they hope he can start practicing as early as this week.
If Guyton is unable to play, the Cowboys will turn to 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas as the starter in Week 1. Thomas surpassed expectations this offseason and proved to be capable, especially in pass protection.
In addition to Guyton, Schottenheimer sounded optimistic that star cornerback Trevon Diggs could be back on the practice field this week as well.
It seems likely Diggs will still miss the opener, but he should avoid the PUP list and be back early in the year.
Dallas has dealt with several unfortunate injuries in recent years, so it's refreshing to hear some positive updates.
