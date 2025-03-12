Cowboy Roundup: Focus placed on lifting team culture, Jourdan Lewis replacements
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys have started to make some under the radar moves by retaining their own free agents and bolstering the already impressive special teams unit.
While there has yet to be a splash by the team heard around the NFL, the Cowboys have shown more of a willingness to make moves than in recent seasons.
We'll have to wait to see how Dallas addresses the wide receiver position, which remains one of their biggest needs, so it's time to hope for the best.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
The Cowboys have focused on bringing in key internal free agents and veteran presences, showing a big focus on building the team culture under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Options to replace Jourdan Lewis
The Cowboys lost a big piece of the defense when Jourdan Lewis bolted for the Jacksonville Jaguars on a record-setting deal for a nickel corner, making cornerback one of the biggest areas of needs for the team. How could Dallas address the issue? Blogging the Boys explores some of the best options.
