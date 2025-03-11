Micah Parsons' brother approves of new Dallas Cowboys additions, unless he doesn’t
Micah Parsons has always been outspoken, which runs in the family. The Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher has a brother who is always active on social media and doesn’t mind calling out his brother’s team.
On Tuesday, however, Terrence Parsons Jr. decided to praise the Cowboys. After they signed defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, Parsons took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said he liked the move.
It didn’t take long for Parsons to confuse the fan base, however, as he retweeted a post bashing the front office and calling the Thomas addition the “best move out of those cheap mid Jerry signings.”
Thomas gives the Cowboys a decent rotational presence behind Osa Odighizuwa, who signed a four-year, $80 million extension ahead of NFL free agency. The third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Thomas spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets where he worked with current Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.
Under Whitecotton, Thomas recorded 8.5 sacks the past two seasons and has been decent against the run.
Dallas also agreed to deals with running back Javonte Williams and guard Rob Jones. None of the moves are flashy but they’ve done well without breaking the bank.
That seems to be enough to make Parsons happy — unless it’s not.
