Cowboys' franchise player among most undervalued in fantasy football for 2025
With training camps around the NFL in full swing, it's time for those deep in the fantasy football trenches to start their last-minute research for their 2025 drafts. Every team around the league has its overvalued and undervalued players, but no undervalued player may be as important to their team in real football as Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott struggled through the first half of the team's disappointing 2024 campaign, and he was sidelined after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The star quarterback suffered a partial hamstring evulsion -- meaning the tendon ripped from his bone -- but he attacked the rehab process and is a full go for training camp.
Because Prescott was not active for the second half of the season and struggled when he was on the field, he is flying a bit under the radar. That's why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed Dak as one of the most "undervalued players in 2025 Fantasy Football entering August."
"Yes, Dak Prescott’s 2024 season was a mess—just eight games played, fewer than 2,000 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. But two years ago, Prescott was third in the NFL in passing yards and led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36," Davenport wrote.
"The arrival of George Pickens in Dallas gives Prescott his best No. 2 wide receiver in some time. And given the uncertainty surrounding the Dallas ground game, the Cowboys could possess one of the more pass-heavy offenses in the NFL in 2025. There’s a legitimate path to top-five fantasy production from Prescott this season."
Things reset every year in fantasy football -- unless you're in a dynasty league -- so it's easy to have a short memory. But people need to remember that Prescott was runner-up for the NFL MVP award in 2023, when he was fully healthy for the entire.
With a revamped receiving corps and a more creative offense, there will be a great opportunity for Prescott to return to his MVP form, and fantasy football managers will reap the benefits for taking the risk.
