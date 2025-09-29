NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys hold strong heading into Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys did not win the first round of the breakup with Micah Parsons. Don't worry, the Packers didn't either.
It was a good old-fashioned tie. The kind of finish that makes everyone happy, right? Yeah, we need to abolish ties.
So, where do the Cowboys currently stand in the division after a strong performance in a tie? Here are the NFC East Power Rankings heading into Week 5.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants showed new signs of life as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made his first career start on Sunday.
The Giants took down an undefeated Los Angeles Chargers team, giving the fanbase a reason to smile for the first time this season. However, it's still not enough to climb out of the division basement.
3. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for two weeks. Last week, backup Marcus Mariota helped the team get a win. However, this week was much different.
The Commanders are better than the results from Week 4. But without Daniels, this is not a playoff worthy team.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys may have tied, but if we're ranking the division, they look like the second best team after Week 4. If the defense could stop the bleeding, just once, this team could be a serious contender.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are the cream of the crop in the NFL.
Their performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved. This might be the most well-rounded team in the league. That's a statement no one wants to hear.
