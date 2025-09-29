Cowboys Country

NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys hold strong heading into Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys hold strong in the NFC East Power Rankings after a strong performance in Week 4.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell runs against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell runs against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys did not win the first round of the breakup with Micah Parsons. Don't worry, the Packers didn't either.

It was a good old-fashioned tie. The kind of finish that makes everyone happy, right? Yeah, we need to abolish ties.

MORE: Jerry Jones confidently makes incorrect claim about Jason Garrett's Cowboys tenure

So, where do the Cowboys currently stand in the division after a strong performance in a tie? Here are the NFC East Power Rankings heading into Week 5.

4. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart points after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart points after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants showed new signs of life as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made his first career start on Sunday.

The Giants took down an undefeated Los Angeles Chargers team, giving the fanbase a reason to smile for the first time this season. However, it's still not enough to climb out of the division basement.

3. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have been without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for two weeks. Last week, backup Marcus Mariota helped the team get a win. However, this week was much different.

The Commanders are better than the results from Week 4. But without Daniels, this is not a playoff worthy team.

MORE: Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers

2. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass against Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass against Green Bay Packers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys may have tied, but if we're ranking the division, they look like the second best team after Week 4. If the defense could stop the bleeding, just once, this team could be a serious contender.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are the cream of the crop in the NFL.

Their performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved. This might be the most well-rounded team in the league. That's a statement no one wants to hear.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean high fives fans after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean high fives fans after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4

3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News