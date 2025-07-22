Brian Schottenheimer overjoyed seeing CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens together
The Dallas Cowboys training camp is finally underway in Oxnard, California, with Tuesday afternoon being their first open practice.
As is always the case, there’s a lot of excitement when the team first arrives, but something seemed different this year. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant about bringing more energy, and that’s already evident with the pace of practice.
It’s easy to see why that is. Not only are the players ready to get to work after the offseason, but their head coach continues to be a bundle of energy. One prime example was how Coach Schotty lit up like a fan when he saw CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens together.
Considering his background as an offensive coordinator, it’s hard to blame Schottenheimer for getting a little giddy at this sight.
For the past two seasons while working as the OC under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys struggled to find a legitimate WR2 across from Lamb. 2024 was especially problematic with the injury, and decline in performance, when active, of Brandin Cooks. Dallas leaned on Jalen Brooks, who was fine, but is better suited as a WR3.
With Pickens, however, the Cowboys have two No. 1 wide receivers on the same roster. Throw in a healthy Dak Prescott at quarterback and a motivated Jake Ferguson at tight end, and this aerial attack could be deadly.
