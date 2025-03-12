Dallas Cowboys trade for son of former team star
The Dallas Cowboys have made just one signing on day three of NFL Free Agency, but that may be due to the team being occupied with trade talks with the Buffalo Bills regarding cornerback Kaiir Elam.
The Cowboys are set to send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a future seventh-round pick in exchange for the former 23rd overall pick.
Now that Elam is heading to Dallas it’s worth noting that part of forgotten NFL history is that Elam's father, Abram, also played in the league—spending two of his seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
Abram Elam spent two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but he wasn’t much of an impact defender. Over his two years with the team, he recorded just 82 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Cowboys fans, who will now be rooting for his son on the field, are hoping that Elam can live up to his first-round potential. Elam has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, starting just 12 games out of the 29 he played over the last three seasons.
At the very least, Elam provides solid depth behind Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Caelen Carson, but he certainly has room to grow into a potential starter—especially with Diggs' availability uncertain at the start of next season.
