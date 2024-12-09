Dallas Cowboys have ‘somewhat reasonable path’ to playoffs
Entering Week 12, the Dallas Cowboys were just 3-7 and there was talk of tanking for the top pick. They were able to change the narrative by knocking off the Washington Commanders that weekend followed by a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants.
Those two victories changed the narrative surrounding Dallas as they go into Week 14 with a record of 5-7. Facing the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, they have a chance to put themselves back in the race for a Wild Card spot.
This isn’t a scenario where they have to win out and have an unrealistic combination of games go their way. In fact, Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram says it’s a “somewhat reasonable” path.
Dallas is 12th in the NFC which feels like they're out of it. However, three teams tied at No. 9 are just 6-7 with the the Los Angeles Rams one game out of the final spot at 7-6.
Currently the No. 7 seed, which is the final postseason position, belongs to the Washington Commanders at 8-5. Dallas is two games behind them but they have a head-to-head win and finish the season playing them at home.
The schedule for Dallas isn't terribly daunting starting with the Bengals in Week 14. From there, it's a trip to Carolina to face the Panthers, at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, and finally the Week 18 contest with Washington.
Micah Parsons said after the win against the Giants that this team could go on a run. Now, they have a chance to prove him right.
