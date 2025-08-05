Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer eases fans' minds on Tyler Smith's practice absence
No one is surprised that the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with injuries during training camp. This past season could be summed up as the season of injury, and it seems that has carried over to camp.
Now, this isn't a feel sad for the Cowboys moment, because every team around the league deals with issues during camp. But it feels like the marquee names in Dallas are the ones who are always dealing with an injury.
Fans were a little worried to see two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith out of action recently. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer quickly eased the minds of everyone in Cowboys nation.
Schottenheimer shared with the media on Monday that Smith's day off was more about maintenance. The Cowboys' offensive line has already taken a blow after starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a bone fracture. The team agreed to a reunion with La'el Collins, as they frantically look for depth up front.
The offensive line has a lot to prove this season. It is a unit that may be one of the youngest in the league, when all starters are healthy. But once again, here we are talking about significant injuries on the Cowboys roster. I haven't yet, but someone should get those small violins ready.
