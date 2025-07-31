Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Tyler Smith heads to locker room, leaves practice early

Dallas Cowboys fans got a brief scare on Thursday when All-Pro guard Tyler Smith headed to the locker room and left practice early, but there is no reason to panic.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys fans briefly had déjà vu on Thursday afternoon when All-Pro guard Tyler Smith made an early exit from practice.

Smith walked off the field and directly to the locker room approximately 30 minutes before practice in Oxnard was scheduled to end. The sight was initially alarming as injuries continue to pile up along the offensive line throughout the first two weeks of training camp.

But, have no fear, Cowboys Nation, because there is no reason to hit the panic button.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Smith assured reporters that he is "fine" before going to the locker room. Jerry Jones later confirmed that Smith left practice for "precautionary" reasons as he deals with tendonitis in his knee.

The immediate response from fans ranged from "IS HE OKAY???" to "Sounds like he's going to sign a deal." The latter would be a pleasant surprise.

Dallas has already seen starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, offensive guard Rob Jones, who was working with the ones, and versatile lineman Hakeem Adeniji all land on the injury report in the past few days.

Guyton suffered a fractured bone in his knee, Jones suffered a fractured bone in his neck, and Adeniji suffered a concussion.

We'll have to stay tuned to find out why Smith made an early exit from practice, but it's great to hear that there is no reason to fear that anything went wrong.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
