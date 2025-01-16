Cowboys request interview with familiar face, top NFL assistant
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to make some headway in their search for a new head coach, and have begun the process of requesting interviews with candidates.
On Thursday, that continued. According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport Dallas has officially requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore is considered the favorite for the job by many, given his preexisting relationship with the team, having served as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2022 under both Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett. He also served as the team's quarterback coach in 2018.
Under Moore, the Cowboys' attack was typically explosive, ranking No. 3 in the NFL in total offense in his final season in 2022 and No. 1 in the league in 2021. The offense also ranked No. 17 in the NFL in his first season with Mike McCarthy in 2020, and No. 6 in his one and only season as the offensive coordinator under Jason Garrett.
Upon the Cowboys playoff exit after the 2022 season, Moore was hired as the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Chargers, where he stayed for one season before head coach Brandon Staley was fired. He was then scooped up and hired by the Eagles in February of 2024, leading the team to the NFL's No. 7 ranked offense, and No. 2 rushing attack.
Perhaps the biggest benefactor of a potential Moore hiring would be quarterback Dak Prescott, who is not only familiar with Moore's offensive scheme but had some of the best seasons of his career with him calling plays.
In 2019 in Moore's first year calling plays, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 2021, he once again exploded for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 scores.
And if Moore does indeed end up being the choice, there might not be a better choice to help resurrect the Cowboys offense.
