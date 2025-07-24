Cowboys Country

Cowboys' heavily-hyped UDFA remains strong pick to make 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys may have found a hidden gem in undrafted free agent linebacker Justin Barron, who continues to be projected to make the team's 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron forces a fumble with a big hit against Boston College.
Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron forces a fumble with a big hit against Boston College. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys roster has stars littered throughout the depth chart on both sides of the ball. But what really makes or breaks an NFL roster is depth, and the unsung heroes, and the Cowboys may have found themselves a hidden gem.

Throughout the offseason program, undrafted free agent Justin Barron has been making a strong impression.

Barron, who played safety for the Syracuse Orange, is transitioning to linebacker. He's the kind of athletic linebacker that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus loves to develop.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared one UDFA from each NFL team who has a chance to make the 53-man roster, and Barron received the honor for Dallas.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron makes a tackle on Clemson Tigers wide receiver Troy Stellato
Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron makes a tackle on Clemson Tigers wide receiver Troy Stellato / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Physically, he is 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds with plenty of experience working in space. He was also highly productive the last two seasons with 183 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 10 defended passes," Sobleski writes.

"Barron will need to be a little more physical against the run and consistent in his fills. But his potential is obvious as a sub-package linebacker, particularly in Dallas, where Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr. aren't known as pass defenders (at all)."

Barron is certainly an intriguing player, and he fills a major area of need for the Cowboys. With so many questions at linebacker, the door is wide open for Barron to make a splash.

Another name to watch is Alijah Clark, Barron's teammate at Syracuse.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark warms up ahead of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers
Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark warms up ahead of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

