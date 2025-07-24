Cowboys' heavily-hyped UDFA remains strong pick to make 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys roster has stars littered throughout the depth chart on both sides of the ball. But what really makes or breaks an NFL roster is depth, and the unsung heroes, and the Cowboys may have found themselves a hidden gem.
Throughout the offseason program, undrafted free agent Justin Barron has been making a strong impression.
Barron, who played safety for the Syracuse Orange, is transitioning to linebacker. He's the kind of athletic linebacker that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus loves to develop.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared one UDFA from each NFL team who has a chance to make the 53-man roster, and Barron received the honor for Dallas.
"Physically, he is 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds with plenty of experience working in space. He was also highly productive the last two seasons with 183 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 10 defended passes," Sobleski writes.
"Barron will need to be a little more physical against the run and consistent in his fills. But his potential is obvious as a sub-package linebacker, particularly in Dallas, where Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr. aren't known as pass defenders (at all)."
Barron is certainly an intriguing player, and he fills a major area of need for the Cowboys. With so many questions at linebacker, the door is wide open for Barron to make a splash.
Another name to watch is Alijah Clark, Barron's teammate at Syracuse.
