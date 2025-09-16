Cowboys Country

Cowboys' highest-graded players for Week 2 prove offseason was major success

These five Dallas Cowboys really stood out against the New York Giants on Sunday, and there are in their first year with the team.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a miracle win over the New York Giants on Sunday, with superstar kicker Brandon Aubrey making not one, but two clutch field goals to put Dallas over the top.

Obviously, it wasn't exactly the showing that Dallas fans wanted to see coming off of their Week 1 loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles - a game in which many believed Dallas to be an improved football team based on their expectations heading into the year.

That said, there was still plenty to be happy with for the Cowboys in Week 2, and according to Pro Football Focus' grades of the game, there were five Dallas players who stood out from the rest.

MORE: Cowboys WRs to benefit from brutal injury to Chicago Bears star CB

Here are PFF's five highest-graded Cowboys in their 40-37 win

1. Dak Prescott - 81.4

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In the stat book, Prescott was outshone by Russell Wilson and his 450-yard performance, but Dak Prescott had a day of his own on Sunday, 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two scores with a 96.7 quarterback rating. Prescott also threw a pick, which brought down his grade, but overall, it was a fantastic day by the Cowboys' signal caller.

2. Solomon Thomas - 81.4

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker defends against defensive tackle Solomon Thomas
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker defends against defensive tackle Solomon Thomas / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Solomon Thomas was perhaps the most impactful Cowboys defender on Sunday. He was disruptive and effective, finishing with seven total tackles and one QB hit. That said, his impact was felt well beyond the stat sheet, and the Giants were feeling it all game long.

MORE: Cowboys CB earns dreadful statistic after first two games of regular season

3. Kenny Clark - 79.0

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa react after a sack against the New York Giant
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa react after a sack against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The newest addition to the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line hasn't disappointed thus far, and it was no different on Sunday. Against the Giants, Clark finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack. He also helped stifle the Giants' running game to just 64 yards on 17 carries from the New York running backs.

Thus far, he has indeed lived up to the billing as the run-stopper Dallas needs.

4. George Pickens - 75.4

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens has not been the Cowboys' best receiver so far throughout the first two games of the season, but he has been pretty dang close. On Sunday, Pickens had his best game as a Cowboy, catching five passes for 68 yards on nine targets with a touchdown. He also averaged 13.6 yards per catch. This also allowed an explosive day from CeeDee Lamb, who had nine catches for 112 yards.

Exactly what the Cowboys envisioned when they made the trade in the offseason.

5. Osa Odighizuwa - 75.1

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The other side of the Cowboys' elite interior defense, Osa Odighizuwa, was excellent against the Giants, helping Clark shut down the New York rushing attack. He had just three tackles, but was a major part in the run defense, and looks to be a fantastic match alongside Clark.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?

4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg

Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News