Cowboys' highest-graded players for Week 2 prove offseason was major success
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a miracle win over the New York Giants on Sunday, with superstar kicker Brandon Aubrey making not one, but two clutch field goals to put Dallas over the top.
Obviously, it wasn't exactly the showing that Dallas fans wanted to see coming off of their Week 1 loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles - a game in which many believed Dallas to be an improved football team based on their expectations heading into the year.
That said, there was still plenty to be happy with for the Cowboys in Week 2, and according to Pro Football Focus' grades of the game, there were five Dallas players who stood out from the rest.
MORE: Cowboys WRs to benefit from brutal injury to Chicago Bears star CB
Here are PFF's five highest-graded Cowboys in their 40-37 win
1. Dak Prescott - 81.4
In the stat book, Prescott was outshone by Russell Wilson and his 450-yard performance, but Dak Prescott had a day of his own on Sunday, 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two scores with a 96.7 quarterback rating. Prescott also threw a pick, which brought down his grade, but overall, it was a fantastic day by the Cowboys' signal caller.
2. Solomon Thomas - 81.4
Without a doubt, Solomon Thomas was perhaps the most impactful Cowboys defender on Sunday. He was disruptive and effective, finishing with seven total tackles and one QB hit. That said, his impact was felt well beyond the stat sheet, and the Giants were feeling it all game long.
MORE: Cowboys CB earns dreadful statistic after first two games of regular season
3. Kenny Clark - 79.0
The newest addition to the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line hasn't disappointed thus far, and it was no different on Sunday. Against the Giants, Clark finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack. He also helped stifle the Giants' running game to just 64 yards on 17 carries from the New York running backs.
Thus far, he has indeed lived up to the billing as the run-stopper Dallas needs.
4. George Pickens - 75.4
George Pickens has not been the Cowboys' best receiver so far throughout the first two games of the season, but he has been pretty dang close. On Sunday, Pickens had his best game as a Cowboy, catching five passes for 68 yards on nine targets with a touchdown. He also averaged 13.6 yards per catch. This also allowed an explosive day from CeeDee Lamb, who had nine catches for 112 yards.
Exactly what the Cowboys envisioned when they made the trade in the offseason.
5. Osa Odighizuwa - 75.1
The other side of the Cowboys' elite interior defense, Osa Odighizuwa, was excellent against the Giants, helping Clark shut down the New York rushing attack. He had just three tackles, but was a major part in the run defense, and looks to be a fantastic match alongside Clark.
