Jadeveon Clowney knows he's not Micah Parsons after signing with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made headlines for more reasons than one on Sunday.
After a thrilling 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants to close out Week 2's home opener, Jerry Jones announced that Dallas was signing former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a deal.
Clowney officially put pen to paper for a reported one-year deal worth $3.5 million on Monday and met with the media shortly after, where he was unsurprisingly met with some questions about Micah Parsons.
After spending last season with the Carolina Panthers, Clowney joins Dallas less than a month after the trade that sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, but replacing the now-former Cowboy is not something he's concerned about.
"No, Micah Parsons is Micah Parsons," Clowney said when asked if he's looking to replace Parsons. "I’m Jadeveon Clowney. I’m coming in to do me, just do my thing, help in any way I can and play football.”
Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Clowney added that he felt he would have paired well with Parsons after being interested in Dallas prior to the trade.
Cowboys fans can only dream.
Clowney said he expects to make his Dallas debut on Sunday at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, where he will look to add to his career sack total of 58.
Last season with the Panthers, Clowney started all 14 games he appeared in while posting 5.5 sacks. He also had four pass breakups.
The Cowboys and Bears will kick off on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
