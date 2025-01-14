Mike Zimmer discusses Dallas Cowboys, coaching future
Speculation is running rampant regarding the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy.
From former players, most notably Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, to the usual suspects like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, there are plenty of options and names being floated for the job.
But what about within the Cowboys organization?
MORE: Deion Sanders gives statement on 'intriguing' Cowboys flirtation
One person who could be in the mix to replace Mike McCarthy is defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who saw the defensive unit improve throughout the final stretch of the season.
Things weren't always pretty, but Zimmer has the respect of the players. The question is whether Zimmer would want to return to Dallas or coach at all in 2025.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
When speaking to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Zimmer said that "all options are open."
Of course, Jerry Jones would likely prefer a flashier approach.
It is possible that Zimmer could be a fallback option in Big D and perhaps he was all along with the possibility that McCarthy would leave, but a younger, more energetic coach is the direction that Dallas should turn.
We'll have to see how it all plays out, but for now it appears as though all options are open for both the Cowboys and Zimmer.
