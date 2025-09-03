Cowboys' injured superstar expected to play in Week 1 vs. Eagles
Injuries have been major stories for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp, but they’re getting healthy at the right time.
Just one day before their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s being reported that superstar cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to play.
Diggs, who had offseason knee surgery, had been trending in the right direction over the past couple of days.
MORE: 3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 vs Eagles
Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the Cowboys should have their No. 1 cornerback on the field.
That would be a huge boost for a secondary that’s been full of questions throughout training camp. With Diggs out, they’ve relied heavily on Kaiir Elam, who has been a pleasant surprise. With Elam and DaRon Bland handling the starting roles, the Cowboys were expecting Kemon Hall to play in the slot.
Assuming Diggs is back, he and Elam can handle the outside duties with Bland taking over the nickel role. While Hall has surpassed expectations in camp, this trio would give them much more confidence against the Eagles’aerial attack which is led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
That said, Diggs is recovering from knee surgery for the second year in a row, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on a pitch count in the debut. Even if that’s the case, it’s a huge plus for the defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc