Cowboys injury update: One RB returns to practice as another sits out
Heading into Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys were hurting at the running back position.
They were without Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue, which led to a reunion with Malik Davis. On Tuesday, they got one of those players back.
MORE: George Pickens changing perception about coachability with Cowboys
When Dallas hit the practice field, Sanders was out there once again. Blue, however, remained out as he continued to deal with his ankle injury. The good news is that he was participating in handoff drills and was doing some light jogging.
Sanders is fighting for a spot on the team after signing this offseason. He spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he recorded 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.
MORE: Jerry Jones failures mocked by Hollywood A-lister day after Cowboys Netflix doc event
He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, struggling to find his footing. He recorded 637 yards while averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt for Carolina. He's far from a lock to make the team, so it's good for him that he was able to get back on the field this week.
Blue's ankle injury slowed down what had been a quick start to camp. The fifth-round pick out of Texas has recorded several highlight-reel plays in practice and the Cowboys are eager to get him back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc