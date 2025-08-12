Cowboys injury update: One RB returns to practice as another sits out

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier at running back with Miles Sanders back on the practice field Tuesday.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys RB Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Heading into Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys were hurting at the running back position.

They were without Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue, which led to a reunion with Malik Davis. On Tuesday, they got one of those players back.

When Dallas hit the practice field, Sanders was out there once again. Blue, however, remained out as he continued to deal with his ankle injury. The good news is that he was participating in handoff drills and was doing some light jogging.

Sanders is fighting for a spot on the team after signing this offseason. He spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he recorded 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, struggling to find his footing. He recorded 637 yards while averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt for Carolina. He's far from a lock to make the team, so it's good for him that he was able to get back on the field this week.

Blue's ankle injury slowed down what had been a quick start to camp. The fifth-round pick out of Texas has recorded several highlight-reel plays in practice and the Cowboys are eager to get him back.

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

