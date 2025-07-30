Cowboys RB Miles Sanders has clear mission for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are once again entering a season with one of the most uncertain running back situations in the NFL. Dallas' running back room has been consistently ranked near the bottom of the league for the past few years, and this year is no different.
Last year's leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, left the team for the Carolina Panthers during free agency, so the Cowboys were forced to completely revamp the running back room.
Dallas signed veteran running back Miles Sanders, a former division rival who spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Javonte Williams, a former 2021 second-round pick of the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys also selected speedster Jaydon Blue and hard-nosed runner Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft.
Sanders has been the most consistent of the group to start training camp, and he has some extra motivation. When speaking to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Sanders shared his motivation and main goal for the upcoming season.
If Sanders can have a career resurgence in Dallas, it would be a great pay-off for the Cowboys and would fix one of the team's biggest weaknesses.
Throughout his four years in Philly, Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 124 catches for 942 yards and three scores.
Sanders didn't get the same opportunities in Carolina and saw a drastic drop in production, recording just four total touchdowns in two years, but now he's hoping to return to form and make a statement in 2025.
