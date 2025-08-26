Cowboys insider gives strong indication controversial first-rounder makes team
The Dallas Cowboys face some difficult decisions in the next few hours, with the NFL deadline to cut down to the 53-man roster for the upcoming season rapidly approaching.
One of the most intriguing players on the roster bubble is former first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has been inconsistent since entering the league.
Smith was critical of his own performance early in the preseason and suited up for the preseason finale while a majority of players were on the sideline in street clothes.
There has been speculation that Smith could be available via trade or among the final cuts, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus recently shared his thoughts on the 53-man roster and predicted Mazi will make the cut.
Broaddus is very dialed in, so his opinion carries a lot of weight.
While Smith may have been underwhelming throughout the start of his career, it makes sense for the team to give him one more shot. He's only 24 years old and has battled through some injuries, so if he is healthy and can play up to his potential, the Cowboys may have a pleasant surprise in 2025.
If Smith can't establish himself as even a role player throughout the year, it will be time to move on.
Of course, a lot could change in the coming hours, so we'll have to see what the final decision ultimately says.
