Cowboys place beloved rookie RB on IR to start 2025 season with catch
Delayed, but not delayed. That will need to be the motto for Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Phil Mafah to start the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mafah will begin the season on the injured reserve list; however, it is with a designation to return. Mafah sat out of Monday's practice as the team ramps up preparations for Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles.
During the preseason, Mafah recorded 59 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
During the preseason, despite his limited action, the former Clemson star, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, developed a huge fan following.
Many are hopeful that the team will get younger at the running back position and Mafah's hard-nosed running style is something that the fanbase has been yearning for. Hopefully, the plan for Mafah to return during the season comes to fruition, and he will be welcomed back with open arms.
During his time at Clemson, Mafah rushed for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns. In his final season as a Tiger, he recorded 1,115 yards on the ground and 8 scorses.
Perhaps the thinking for Dallas was to stash Mafah on IR for the first month of the season to gauge how veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders perform before activating the rookie and calling him up to the active roster.
