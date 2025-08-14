Cowboys Country

Cowboys roster guru admits team could pursue outside help at CB

With the Dallas Cowboys struggling at cornerback, vice president of player personnel Will McClay says they could look for help outside.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re heading into Week 2 of NFL preseason with the Dallas Cowboys set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

There will be plenty to watch in this game, with the performance of the cornerbacks being one of the most important factors to monitor.

While speaking with The Athletic’s Jon Machota, vice president of player personnel Will McClay was asked about the struggles at the position and what they could do to improve.

MORE: 3 Cowboys on the chopping block entering NFL Preseason Week 2

McClay said they’re counting on players to return, which would include Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. He also suggested they could look for outside help.

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“We’re gonna evaluate what’s on our roster. We’re gonna evaluate what’s out there. We have guys coming (back), but we’re always trying to improve,” McClay said.

“We want to make that last corner on the practice squad better than what we had last year. So we’re going to comb through it. Guys are going to come back. Coaches are doing a great job. They understand the scheme. We’ve got to continue to try and improve that room, as well as all the rooms in our building. Every day, we got to make it better.”

MORE: Cowboys' glaring defensive weakness from 2024 remains unsolved

If Diggs and Revel were both healthy, the Cowboys would feel good about their cornerback group. The problem is that neither is ready to go and Diggs has been battling knee injuries for two years now.

It feels like the prudent move will be finding someone who could start, like Stephon Gilmore. That doesn’t seem likely, however, since McClay’s comments suggested they’ll be looking for players who can fill out the bottom of the depth chart and practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks

Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News