Cowboys roster guru admits team could pursue outside help at CB
We’re heading into Week 2 of NFL preseason with the Dallas Cowboys set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
There will be plenty to watch in this game, with the performance of the cornerbacks being one of the most important factors to monitor.
While speaking with The Athletic’s Jon Machota, vice president of player personnel Will McClay was asked about the struggles at the position and what they could do to improve.
McClay said they’re counting on players to return, which would include Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. He also suggested they could look for outside help.
“We’re gonna evaluate what’s on our roster. We’re gonna evaluate what’s out there. We have guys coming (back), but we’re always trying to improve,” McClay said.
“We want to make that last corner on the practice squad better than what we had last year. So we’re going to comb through it. Guys are going to come back. Coaches are doing a great job. They understand the scheme. We’ve got to continue to try and improve that room, as well as all the rooms in our building. Every day, we got to make it better.”
If Diggs and Revel were both healthy, the Cowboys would feel good about their cornerback group. The problem is that neither is ready to go and Diggs has been battling knee injuries for two years now.
It feels like the prudent move will be finding someone who could start, like Stephon Gilmore. That doesn’t seem likely, however, since McClay’s comments suggested they’ll be looking for players who can fill out the bottom of the depth chart and practice squad.
