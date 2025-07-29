Caelen Carson injury update is more bad news for Cowboys secondary
Following Monday’s practice, the Dallas Cowboys worked out several cornerbacks, resulting in the signing of Christian Matthew.
With Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., and Josh Butler all battling knee injuries, this felt like a move to fill out depth for training camp. As it turns out, the Cowboys were actually replacing a cornerback who suffered a knee injury.
Second-year defensive back Caelen Carson reportedly hyperextended his knee on Sunday and could miss up to six weeks, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
Carson was working his way back from offseason shoulder injury and was expected to play a large role while Diggs, Revel, and Butler continued to rehab their injuries.
A fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Carson was a preseason star who wound up being asked to start in Week 1 last season following a foot injury suffered by DaRon Bland.
Carson understandably had his share of ups and downs as he played in six games, with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles and four pass defenses.
In addition to their concerns at cornerback, the Cowboys lost Tyler Guyton to a knee injury on Monday.
Initially, it was feared he would miss the entire season with a torn ACL, but it turned out to be a knee fracture that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.
