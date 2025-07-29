Cowboys Country

Caelen Carson injury update is more bad news for Cowboys secondary

Injuries continue to weaken the Dallas Cowboys depth at cornerback, with second-year player Caelen Carson suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s training camp practice.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Following Monday’s practice, the Dallas Cowboys worked out several cornerbacks, resulting in the signing of Christian Matthew.

With Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., and Josh Butler all battling knee injuries, this felt like a move to fill out depth for training camp. As it turns out, the Cowboys were actually replacing a cornerback who suffered a knee injury.

Second-year defensive back Caelen Carson reportedly hyperextended his knee on Sunday and could miss up to six weeks, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Carson was working his way back from offseason shoulder injury and was expected to play a large role while Diggs, Revel, and Butler continued to rehab their injuries.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Carson was a preseason star who wound up being asked to start in Week 1 last season following a foot injury suffered by DaRon Bland.

Carson understandably had his share of ups and downs as he played in six games, with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles and four pass defenses.

In addition to their concerns at cornerback, the Cowboys lost Tyler Guyton to a knee injury on Monday.

Initially, it was feared he would miss the entire season with a torn ACL, but it turned out to be a knee fracture that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

