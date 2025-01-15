Cowboys interested in Super Bowl-winning, defensive-minded coach
It is time for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to ramp up their search for a new head coach.
Just days after the team parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, a handful of names have been linked to the Cowboys gig. Three former players lead the pack -- Deion Sanders, Jason Witten, and Kellen Moore -- but now another name has surfaced.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys have interest and are expected to interview a defensive-minded coach with a Super Bowl ring.
Enter Robert Saleh.
Saleh won a ring as a defensive quality control coach under Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks. Interestingly enough, Salah worked under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while former Cowboys linebacker Ken Norton Jr. was the team's linebackers coach.
Most recently, Saleh was fired by the New York Jets after a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL campaign with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Just how strong of an interest the Cowboys have in Saleh remains to be seen, but he is the first candidate mentioned who has been tagged as a potential interviewee.
Saleh holds an all-time head coaching record of 20-36, so we'll have to see if his resume is strong enough for Jerry to take him as a serious candidate.
