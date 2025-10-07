Cowboys' Javonte Williams free agency signing ranks among best in NFL
One of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season has been the re-emergence of Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who the team signed during the offseason.
Williams' signing flew under the radar, but is now being heralded as one of the league's best.
Gilberto Manzano of SI.com shared the best and worst signings of the NFL offseason, with Williams as one of the top values.
Williams signed for one year, $3 million, with a $1 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.
"Williams had an underwhelming final three seasons in Denver, struggling to recapture the top form he flashed in his rookie season, when he rushed for 903 yards in 2021," Manzano writes.
"However, he’s now on track to produce his first career 1,000-yard season as the Cowboys’ top backfield option. Williams has 79 carries for 447 yards and a career-high five rushing touchdowns."
Williams ranks third in the league in rushing yards and is tied for second with five touchdowns.
We will see if he continues to find success for the Cowboys when the team returns to action in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
