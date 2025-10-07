Brian Schottenheimer reacts to Rico Dowdle's warning ahead of Cowboys-Panthers game
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to keep the October momentum rolling in Week 6 of the NFL season when they make the trip to Bank of America Stadium for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers are also riding high after a hard-fought win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, led by a familiar face to Cowboys fans.
Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, who led Dallas in rushing last season, posted 206 yards and a score in Carolina's win.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Dowdle issued a warning to the Cowboys' defense, telling them to "buckle up."
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer caught wind of Dowdle's comments and issued a response, taking the high road with a light-hearted response.
“It’ll be good to see Rico this weekend,” Schottenheimer said. “I know we’re going to have to buckle up, he said. So we’ll bring our seat belts, Rico. Buckle up.”
MORE: Jerry Jones offers questionable explanation for middle finger slip up
Since Dowdle's departure, the Cowboys have found a new bellcow back in Javonte Williams, who is having a bounce-back season now that he is finally healthy.
This season, Williams ranks third in the league with 447 rushing yards and is tied for second with five touchdowns. It will be interesting to see which of the two backs gets the upper hand on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
