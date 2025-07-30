Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for
The Mike McCarthy era is over, and Dallas Cowboys fans are now welcoming Brian Schottenheimer with open arms. Schottenheimer has said all of the right things in the media and has been building a new culture in Dallas that has been praised by the players.
With Schottenheimer comes a new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams, who is immediately bringing something Cowboys Nation has been pleading for season after season.
Under McCarthy, the Dallas offense was stale and boring. It lacked creativity, and there was never a moment where opposing defenses were on their toes.
Now, that could all change. Adams and Schottenheimer have a fresh approach to the offense and have been utilizing pre-snap movement to get intel on defensive schemes and to set the offense up with mismatches that can lead to big plays.
Adams spoke to the media on Tuesday and explained why he is such a fan of utilizing pre-snap motion.
"When you have the ability to do something that gives you an advantage, you're going to do it more," Adams said, per DallasCowboys.com. "One of the great things about doing that, when you're practicing, is that sometimes it can create a little bit of chaos for IDs and some of the interior pieces, the offensive line, the tight ends, and sometimes even the quarterback.
"And if it gives us information, then obviously, it's 100% worth it. The advantage of creating a little bit of chaos for those guys is that we need to manufacture some adversity and make the [defensive] jobs hard."
Finally, a guy who gets it. When Schottenheimer had the opportunity to call plays as offensive coordinator, there were some signs of life, but now it appears that the Cowboys staff is on the same page and they will finally doing what needs to be done to free up the play-makers and set them up for success.
